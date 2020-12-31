Ethereum Gold Project One Day Volume Tops $35.00 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $34,785.94 and $35.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00039676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00293252 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $572.48 or 0.01993217 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

ETGP is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,856,329,430 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

