Eterbase Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Escodex, Coinlim and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00038547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00275609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $567.46 or 0.01957739 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

XBASE is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, P2PB2B, CoinTiger, IDEX, Mercatox, LATOKEN, Coinlim and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

