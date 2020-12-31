EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $923.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report $923.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $960.57 million and the lowest is $893.00 million. EQT reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

NYSE EQT traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $12.71. 4,490,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in EQT by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in EQT by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 54,671 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $669,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

