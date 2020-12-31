EOS (EOS) Price Up 8.9% This Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.44 billion and $2.51 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00009036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,025,761,416 coins and its circulating supply is 939,061,405 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

