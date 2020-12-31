Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Trading 5.2% Higher

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.45. 353,988 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 279,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETTX. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entasis Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a market cap of $86.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.