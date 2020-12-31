Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enova International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Enova International stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. Enova International has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $2.37. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Enova International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Enova International by 208.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Enova International by 381.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Enova International by 1,152.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

