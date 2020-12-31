Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.44

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.44 and traded as low as $3.98. Energy Focus shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 140,753 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $14.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 118.08% and a negative net margin of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 2.36% of Energy Focus as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

