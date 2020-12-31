Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

DAVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Shares of DAVA stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.44. 108,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,062. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.42. Endava has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 890.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

