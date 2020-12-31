Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Given New $70.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $60.43.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 278.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Encore Wire by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.