Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Encompass Health has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $500,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

