EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Shares Up 6.7%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)’s share price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 529,754 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 269,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the third quarter worth about $1,393,000. Mason Hill Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the second quarter worth about $3,489,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,312,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 78,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 1.7% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 28,599 shares in the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

