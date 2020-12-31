Elysium Price Down 95.2% Over Last 7 Days (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elysium Coin Profile

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

