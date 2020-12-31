Elysian (ELY) One Day Volume Tops $28,494.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Elysian has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $49,384.33 and $28,494.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00040008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00298952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.38 or 0.01992647 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian is a token. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

