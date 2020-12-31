Elrond Hits 1-Day Volume of $21.99 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $358.30 million and $21.99 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond token can now be purchased for approximately $24.40 or 0.00085542 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Dcoin and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00028521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00129868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.94 or 0.00567711 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00162338 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00309566 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00049945 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,914,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,684,150 tokens. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Binance and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.