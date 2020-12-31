Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $3.99. 312,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 379,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 346,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 26,448 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.