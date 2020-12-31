Electrum Dark Trading Up 6.2% This Week (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Electrum Dark token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $9,505.32 and approximately $134.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00199836 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 735.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000197 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.63 or 0.00451057 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000462 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025701 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

ELD is a token. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.