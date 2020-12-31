Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)’s stock price rose 15.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 2,610,773 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,701% from the average daily volume of 144,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.
Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter.
Electro-Sensors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELSE)
Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.
Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Electro-Sensors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro-Sensors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.