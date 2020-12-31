Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)’s stock price rose 15.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 2,610,773 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,701% from the average daily volume of 144,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electro-Sensors stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.29% of Electro-Sensors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electro-Sensors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

