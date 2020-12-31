Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.56.

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 39.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the second quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 33,248 shares during the period. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.