Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) (LON:EDR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.87

Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) (LON:EDR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.40. Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 182,636 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £4.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.87.

About Egdon Resources plc (EDR.L) (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

