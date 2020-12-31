eEnergy Group plc (EAAS.L) (LON:EAAS) Shares Up 4.9%

eEnergy Group plc (EAAS.L) (LON:EAAS)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.80 ($0.15). 203,559 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.15).

The company has a market capitalization of £17.31 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.74.

eEnergy Group plc (EAAS.L) Company Profile (LON:EAAS)

eEnergy Group Plc, through its subsidiary eLight Group Holdings Ltd, provides LED lighting solutions to schools, businesses, and other commercial clients in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

