EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.04

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.04 and last traded at $65.64, with a volume of 7814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

