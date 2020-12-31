Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $380.68

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 380.68 ($4.97) and last traded at GBX 376.91 ($4.92), with a volume of 403617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372 ($4.86).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 331.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 292.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI)

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

