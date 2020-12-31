Eastern Platinum Limited (ELR.TO) (TSE:ELR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Eastern Platinum Limited (ELR.TO) (TSE:ELR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.43. Eastern Platinum Limited (ELR.TO) shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 53,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.75 million and a P/E ratio of -4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eastern Platinum Limited (ELR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ELR)

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Limited (ELR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum Limited (ELR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.