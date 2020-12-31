Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $30.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.66.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $32.55.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $48.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel bought 8,287 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

