e-Gulden (EFL) One Day Volume Hits $11.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 57.5% higher against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $11.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.78 or 0.00433841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000211 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,971,248 coins and its circulating supply is 17,148,937 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.