Dynamic 24 Hour Volume Reaches $76,011.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Dynamic has a market cap of $8.64 million and approximately $76,011.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,924.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $740.18 or 0.02559028 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00437740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.97 or 0.01220321 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.38 or 0.00547580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00220546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019549 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,230,175 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Dynamic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

