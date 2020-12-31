Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.72

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as high as $10.04. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 33,514 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 42,074 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.