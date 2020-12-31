DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock Price Down 7.6%

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.63. 12,575,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 4,873,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DPW during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DPW during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DPW during the third quarter worth approximately $599,000.

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

