Doctors Coin (DRS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,599.00

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Doctors Coin token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002567 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $166.39 million and approximately $12,599.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00015687 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000122 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

Doctors Coin Token Trading

Doctors Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.