Dock Price Reaches $0.0185 (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Dock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dock has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar. Dock has a market cap of $11.56 million and approximately $9.46 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00298099 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.69 or 0.02000088 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,000,889 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

