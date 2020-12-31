Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 93,871 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 529.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,199,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,006,000 after buying an additional 4,373,004 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 62.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 127,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 49,101 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 171.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,010,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 1,901,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DHC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,615. The firm has a market cap of $976.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. Analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.