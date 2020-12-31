Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to report sales of $389.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $388.40 million to $390.12 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust posted sales of $256.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $962.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

