Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DISCK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

DISCK opened at $25.98 on Thursday. Discovery has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Discovery by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,313 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 0.7% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,552,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Discovery by 14.7% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,150,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,157,000 after purchasing an additional 276,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 33.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after buying an additional 521,252 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,945,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after buying an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

