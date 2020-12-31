Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading Down 5.8%

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020 // Comments off

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.59 and last traded at $64.57. 8,927,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 14,859,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 97.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 56.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.