Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading Down 5.8%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.59 and last traded at $64.57. 8,927,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 14,859,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 97.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 56.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

