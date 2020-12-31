Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.43.

NYSE:DDS opened at $63.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.76. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $2.29. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 78.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at $566,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 219.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

