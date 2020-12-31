Digital Gold (GOLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $949,333.00

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for about $60.86 or 0.00211919 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $820,976.12 and approximately $949,333.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00129525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00567590 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00156104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00305882 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00050407 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,135 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,490 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage . The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.