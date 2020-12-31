Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FANG. Northland Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FANG opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,942,000 after acquiring an additional 986,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after acquiring an additional 832,808 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after acquiring an additional 493,966 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,042.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 464,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.