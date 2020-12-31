DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $177,695.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.39, for a total value of $177,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 6,154 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $2,000,050.00.

Shares of DXCM opened at $362.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in DexCom by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in DexCom by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

