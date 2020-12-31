DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEZ.F) (ETR:DEZ) Receives €5.98 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEZ.F) (ETR:DEZ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.98 ($7.04).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DEZ shares. Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEZ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEZ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEZ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEZ.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR DEZ traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €5.12 ($6.02). 307,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,421. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a one year high of €5.79 ($6.81).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEZ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEZ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.