Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) a €8.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AT1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.70 ($7.89).

AT1 opened at €6.12 ($7.20) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.09. Aroundtown SA has a twelve month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

