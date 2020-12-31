Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) (CVE:DAU) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) (CVE:DAU) traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 201,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 184,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. The firm has a market cap of C$25.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.31.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) Company Profile (CVE:DAU)

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project covering an area of 410 square kilometers in Western Mali.

