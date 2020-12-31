DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DENSO from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DENSO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.
OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 0.91. DENSO has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31.
DENSO Company Profile
DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.
