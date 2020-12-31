DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DENSO from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DENSO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 0.91. DENSO has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 billion. DENSO had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

