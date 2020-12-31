Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.77. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 3,817,639 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 131,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 13.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 654,135 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 70.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,609,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 666,546 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 51,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 25,269.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 564,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 562,000 shares during the last quarter.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

