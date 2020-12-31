Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.77. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 3,817,639 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
