Denarius Market Cap Reaches $1.45 Million (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Denarius has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Cryptohub. Denarius has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Denarius alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,458,861 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.