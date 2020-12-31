Deltic Energy Plc (DELT.L) (LON:DELT) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Deltic Energy Plc (DELT.L) (LON:DELT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.35. Deltic Energy Plc (DELT.L) shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 4,185,051 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 41.83 and a quick ratio of 41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.50.

Deltic Energy Plc (DELT.L) Company Profile (LON:DELT)

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. Its primary assets include the Southern Gas Basin, which contains five of the seven licenses currently held, with the remaining two licenses focusing on oil prospects in the Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

