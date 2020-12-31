Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. ValuEngine cut Dell Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.50. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,918,498.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,651,760 shares of company stock valued at $114,476,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

