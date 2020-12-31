Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.35 Million

Brokerages predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce $155.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.00 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $157.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $490.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.24 million to $493.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $513.88 million, with estimates ranging from $507.30 million to $516.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. The business had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.36 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TACO. BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $335.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 88,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $67,988.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,922.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 164,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,965. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth $74,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth $87,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth $138,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

