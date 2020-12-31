Decentralized Machine Learning Price Up 23% Over Last Week (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $154,004.81 and approximately $3,492.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00031309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00128027 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00181144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00559992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00302960 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00083345 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning’s genesis date was March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

