DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Trading Up 10.4%

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) was up 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 1,443,238 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 840,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DBVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $303.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 420.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.