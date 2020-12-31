DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.51

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.51 and last traded at $116.09, with a volume of 10054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.09 and its 200-day moving average is $91.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 143.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,913 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in DaVita by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in DaVita by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 119.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

